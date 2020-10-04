The Sept. 19 Daily Item included an Associated Press article on the changes to the CDC website. “Someone” previously removed the recommendation that anyone exposed to a COVID positive person should be tested, even if they were showing no symptoms. Now that recommendation is back on the website. But who changed it? The CDC claims, “the decision came out of meetings of the White House coronavirus task force.” Can anyone guess that the order would have come, either explicitly or implicitly, from the only official who ridiculously claims testing is why we have so many COVID cases?
In 1633, Pope Urban III persecuted Galileo for discovering the earth orbits the sun. The Pope took responsibility for the oppression of Galileo. He had no “task force” to hide behind. Galileo has since become known as the Father of Modern Science.
In 1633, hindering the science of astronomy didn’t cause any deaths. The universe still doesn’t care if we choose to think that the sun orbits the earth. And now, 400 years later, we have a deadly virus that doesn’t care what Donald Trump says. This virus will spread easily, cause deaths and unknown health consequences.
COVID is killing 1,000 Americans a day. Americans of all ages, physical fitness levels, and disproportionately Black and brown.
In spite of this, the CDC had removed information on airborne spreading. How much other lifesaving information is being distorted?
Anyone at the CDC who doesn’t stand up and call out these perversions of the science is complicit in the deaths of our fellow citizens.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland