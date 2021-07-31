An article in this paper recently wrote of polls showing the pessimism among Republicans about the party’s future. A significant percentage fears losses without Donald Trump on the ballot, implying concern for continued erosion of power; despite what usually happens in midterm elections. Worse yet, the article hints at a more deep seated malaise. Fewer than half say they are optimistic, although a majority still clings to the discredited Trump “big lie” that the election was stolen.
It’s hard to make sense out of these poll results without some theory of what may be happening internally, and unseen, within the party. In fact the Republican party should be seen as at least two, maybe more, parties. A little history might help.
At the risk of greatly oversimplifying what occurred over more than 50 years, the center of gravity of the Republican party moved south and west, in part to capitalize on the disaffection with the civil rights policies of the Democrats, and the perception that the Democrats represented big government and high taxes. That began under Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon. Ronald Reagan extended the party’s appeal among small government advocates and blue collar workers.
This evolution certainly had a considerable “racial politics” element. And was reinforced by the economic decline of the “Rust Belt” and migration in search of jobs. Ultimately, the party went from representing big business, free trade and fiscal responsibility; to deficit spending, low taxes and a split personality supporting both free trade and (non-organized) labor. This was an incompatible, volatile mixture.
One key to unraveling this complexity is the recognition that at approximately the same time the world finally recovered from wartime destruction. American businesses were encountering serious competition. And many important industries were in decline. Energy prices were rising as exporting countries flexed their muscles by forming cartels. And inflation became a serious problem. In the midst of recession, living standards began to decline.
What could only be seen in hindsight is that the U.S. went from generating sufficient national wealth for most, to redividing national wealth. Those with means and political power prevailed in the competition. If you were lucky enough to have an education, or work in a job insulated from trade, you did pretty well under those policies.
In a series of unfortunate choices, administrations acquiesced in the transfer of wealth to holders of capital through tax policies. Unique among advanced nations, we exposed labor to the risks of free-trade with little protection. American workers had to compete with cheaper foreign labor and if you lost your job you lost essential benefits like health care, quite often catastrophically. This contributed to the extreme wealth and income inequality that exists today.
By what method these contradictions came to the attention of Donald Trump is not clear. But his policy recommendation was a radical platform that rejected free trade, American alliances, immigration etc., while attempting to pick winners among industries. In effect, he, a former Democrat, convinced the Republican party to abandon it’s traditional constituencies in favor of a new, ill defined base.
In retrospect, that was a huge risk. Trump’s trade and immigration policies dislocated important parts of the economy. His tax policies extended wealth and income inequality. And, his preference for autocracy, administrative turmoil, and his bizarre personal attributes (to put it mildly) diminished electoral support and cost Republicans the Senate and the White House.
What may be emerging, as shown by the poll, is the recognition that the hoped for renaissance promised by Trump (MAGA) was ultimately a fantasy. The policy prescriptions were ideological and reckless. And now the republican party is composed of a group of constituencies that are profoundly antagonistic with no easy way to reconcile. Some, as shown on Jan. 6, would destroy the country.
The Republican party is still in the grip of the Trump myth. But there is rapidly waning probability that he can ever run for office again. This complicates the selection of a candidate for the presidency in 2024. A candidate that can get the Republication nomination probably cannot get elected. It is hard to see how the party emerges from this circumstance in tact. It’s a good reason to be pessimistic.
Joe Pugliese lives in Lewisburg.