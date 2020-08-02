I see again where PETA is going after the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Weikert. I guess I get the outrage on the bear. This club has done much good in the local area. Supporting veterans, fishing derbies for children, bicycle safety for children. And the wonderful animal menagerie that has thrilled many a child.
This club cannot compete against the deep pockets of this organization, they are like the bully on the block. This club will lose this battle and it is a shame. PETA has petitioned Gov. Tom Wolf to shut this club down if they do not get rid of the rest of the animal menagerie. These animals are well taken care of and are healthy.
This club is a great place to take your family with a playground, miniature golf and a wonderful menagerie for all families to see. PETA is going to destroy the highlight of this club, and the reason many families take their children to this beautiful club and enjoy a wonderful day seeing the animals and taking a walk along its nature trail.
PETA, go back to going after people who actually abuse animals, not people educating people about animals
Gary Poole,
Sunbury