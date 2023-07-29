For those who have been waiting for the right time to adopt a pet, “the time is now,” according to the people who operate the Danville location of the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Following a rescue of 170 dogs from a single property last week, animal shelters across the state are now over capacity.
In an effort to find new homes for these rescued dogs, the Danville PSPCA will host an adoption event with reduced adoption fees from noon to 6 p.m. today through Sunday at the Central PA Center, located at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville.
Other locations across the state will also be holding adoption events, including the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters, the PSPCA center in Lancaster and Main Line Animal Rescue sites.
PSPCA officials said some of the dogs rescued last week have been adopted, but many others remain. “The vast majority are small, dog-friendly dogs who would benefit from living with other canine friends,” SPCA officials said.
The adoption of homeless or rescued pets is one of the primary missions of the Pennsylvania SPCA. Nearly 1,000 cats and dogs are adopted each year from the center in Danville.
The PSPCA also has saved more than 100 horses from cruelty and neglect over the past five years. They often suffer from medical issues requiring a significant amount of care and resources to restore them to good health. Most of those rescued horses eventually find refuge from adoptive families and now live in pastures across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The Danville center also provides low-cost veterinary services, including rabies, distemper, Lyme, Bordetella and canine influenza vaccinations, a single dose of flea and tick treatments, spay and neuter surgery, microchip ID implants, post-operative pain medications, E-collars and nail trims.
A trap-neuter-return program for stray and feral community cats is also available. The cats are humanely trapped and taken to a veterinarian to be sterilized and vaccinated, then returned back to their outdoor homes.
For much more information on the important work of the Pennsylvania SPCA at the Danville center, including volunteer opportunities, visit online at: pspca.org/danville.
