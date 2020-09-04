For more than 20 years I have done a scholarship for the FFA students at Mifflinburg and sell things online to supply the funds. Last year I, had an interesting experience.
With what is being bantered around in the news I decided to share that story.
I sold an item to a woman in Maryland and after she “finally” got it she emailed the tracking to me. It first went to Philadelphia then to New Jersey, back to Philadelphia and, you guessed it, right back to New Jersey.
This happened four times in all until it eventually made it’s way to Maryland.
I printed off a copy of the tracking and in good faith mailed it directly to the head person of the USPS in Washington, D.C.
A week later, I got a nasty reply from that office upset that I even pointed this out to them. I then printed that response off and sent it to our representative in Washington with the thought that they could better understand some of the areas that need to be fixed with the postal service.
That being said I am proud to say I haven’t missed a vote, even a primary, since I began voting in 1978.
Twice I have even done the absentee vote and found that to be a very easy process. I encourage everyone to vote no matter what avenue you choose.
But I would suggest if you decide on the mail-in route to send it early.
Doug Walter,
Linntown