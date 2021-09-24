The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association went to court this week in an attempt to become exempt from the state’s Right to Know Law. The organization argued that because the governing body for high school sports in Pennsylvania doesn’t directly receive state funding it should not be subject to Right to Know laws.
It was a ridiculous notion. The PIAA — funded in large part by dues from public and private schools — argued that it’s not a state entity. It was an even more ridiculous notion Wednesday when attorneys argued it doesn’t know if dues from schools come from taxpayer dollars.
The majority of PIAA dues-paying members are public schools, which, in fact, are funded with public dollars.
Last year, the PIAA filed suit in Commonwealth Court against the Office of Open Records (OOR) and the state, seeking the exemption. Wednesday judges rightly blasted attorneys trying to wiggle their way around a system put in place to ensure the public has access to information it has a right to see.
Attorneys for the PIAA, on several instances, said school districts pay dues to the organization, but the PIAA doesn’t know if that money comes from taxpayer dollars, ticket sales or even rent for facilities. The PIAA conducts hundreds of postseason events on public school fields and gymnasiums and receives a portion of those ticket sales.
Additionally, attorneys argued there are other nonprofits in Pennsylvania that are exempt from the Right to Know laws. When asked by one judge to give “another example of another organization that has a broad impact on the children of Pennsylvania,” the PIAA attorneys said “I am not sure I can come up with an entity.”
That should be the end of it.
“To dismiss the PIAA as a non-state affiliated agency and just say they are a nonprofit is not a fair characterization,” President Judge P. Kevin Brobson said during the arguments. “You receive public funds and dues that come from the schools, which comes from taxpayer dollars, so that does give Legislature legitimacy to uphold transparency.”
The Daily Item has sought financial records from District 4 — the local district that stretches from the Valley to the New York border — for nearly three years. The Daily Item won an appeal for records but was only provided a few receipts for meals with PIAA officials claiming it got rid of other receipts from district meetings and had no receipts for some meetings. The executive director of the PIAA said at the time that the newspaper was harassing the PIAA.
Harassment is their word for it. Transparency is another word for it.
The state’s Right to Know laws have been in place for nearly 12 years. The group could have and should have sought an exemption before now. The reason it didn’t is because it already knows the answer.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.