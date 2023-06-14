A group of enthusiasts put the ball in play — a proposal to build up to eight regulation pickleball courts at Sunnybrook Park near Danville — and the Montour County Commissioners returned some guidance and words of support.
It happened during the county commissioners’ public meeting on Tuesday, when Diane Sones, a former teacher and coach representing local players, served the idea.
“We were here in January and we talked to you about pickleball courts,” she said. “Now we are back because Sunnybrook wants pickleball courts, and they are going to give us the land.”
She explained that the park would allow eight courts if the funding could be found to build them.
“We want to be the only pickleball courts in the area that are truly pickleball courts,” she said.
According to our research here in the newsroom, each pickleball court would be similar to a tennis court, but a little more than half the size — 44 feet by 20 feet (including the lines) — compared with a standard tennis court at 78 feet by 27 feet. The net would be 36 inches high at the sidelines and 34 inches high in the middle compared to 42 and 36 inches on a tennis court.
Sones noted that area players would travel from across the Valley to play on the regulation, outdoor courts at Sunnybrook, a community park and pool located at 44 Jerseytown Road (Route 642) just north of Danville.
The commissioners offered their support, suggesting possible grant funding from the county’s hotel tax as well as the possibility of funding from several other sources.
That’s all good, because pickleball has been ranked as the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the past three years, according to Pickleheads, a website that follows and posts information about the sport.
According to data released in January by the Association of Pickleball Professionals, there are about 36.5 million people who play pickleball at more than 10,000 court venues across the United States.
The sport is a cross between ping pong, badminton and tennis, using paddles and a plastic ball with holes, similar to a Wiffle ball. It was invented by three vacationers on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965.
Pickleheads notes that area residents can play at the Danville Area Community Center, the Miller Center in Lewisburg and the Middlecreek Area Community Center, in Beaver Springs. Each of these facilities have permanent lines on a gym floor and portable nets that can be set up. There also are permanent lines for two pickleball courts within the Milton Community Park’s tennis courts, but players will need to bring their own nets.
“Pickleball is easy to learn, fun to play and can be enjoyed well into one’s later years, making it a popular sport among seniors,” the Pickleheads website tells us. “Add to that its popular ‘open play format,’ allowing players to mix and match with dozens of others in a session, you’ve got a social and accessible sport that’s absolutely booming in popularity.”
All of those factors appear to make investments in pickleball a solid choice for new community health and recreational opportunities.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.