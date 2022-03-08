Fred Keller’s political career began when he beat me in the election of 2010, and I have followed his career with great interest and hope. I have mixed feelings about Fred’s announcement that he won’t run for re-election because “a Republican shouldn’t speak ill of any Republican during a campaign.” On one hand, good for him, seeing the writing on the wall and getting out while the getting’s good! On the other hand, “Yeah, Fred, campaigning against a Republican is like fighting a skunk in a barrel. How do you think it goes for the rest of us who run against Republicans?!” But Fred is a decent guy — he made a political career out of being a decent guy, and I wish him and his family well.
Unfortunately for Fred’s legacy, he made some indecent votes while in that seat of power. His vote last Jan. 6 cemented Fred’s place in the history books as “A participant in the first coup ever attempted in America.” I know local Republicans will take great offense at that statement, but even Vladimir Putin has people who support him. History makes up its own mind.
Hopefully someday we will return to an understanding that all of us Americans are brothers and sisters, and we can disagree with each other and campaign against each other without stooping to the scorched earth or, worse, salted earth tactics of Putin, Trump and the other enemies of democracy.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg