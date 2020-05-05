Business owners and managers across the Valley have some planning and work assignments to complete this week before flipping that sign in the window from “Closed” to “Open” on Friday, and it might involve taking measurements, running calculations and moving furniture.
In short, business personnel must make the health and safety of customers their top priority by making changes within their business locations to ensure their employees and customers can easily maintain the social distancing guidelines we have all become familiar with in the past two months.
Friday is the day that 24 Pennsylvania counties — including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union — will move from the red to yellow phase in Gov. Tom Wolf’s economic reopening plan as the world continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the yellow phase, many small businesses that were forced to close in March will be able to resume operations and child care facilities will reopen. Schools, bars and restaurants remain closed, although restaurants can continue to offer take-out, curbside and delivery services. Gyms, spas, hair and nail salons and entertainment venues remain closed for now and large gatherings are prohibited.
However, many retail shops, stores and offices will be able to reopen on Friday. So for owners and managers, its time to prepare for some new rules before unlocking the doors.
One of the things they will be looking at is physical space, so tape measures may come in handy. They will want to evaluate how customers or employees walk through their locations to ensure that those who are present at any one time will be able to maintain at least six feet in social distancing from each other.
Furniture, desks, work areas and checkout counters may need to be moved or realigned to ensure people can maintain distances, and procedures should be drafted to prevent situations in which too many people would gather in the same space. Regular and frequent cleaning of touch-point surfaces will be essential.
Real estate agents, for example, are stocking up this week on masks, gloves and shoe coverings that they can give to potential buyers who will be stepping into and touring others’ homes for the first time in two months.
Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu notes that businesses welcoming employees back into offices should consider staggering lunch and work breaks so that people do not gather in close quarters.
“This isn’t the time (to think) that we’re all in the clear,” Ryu said during a press briefing on Friday.
“We have to be careful,” Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon said when asked about the yellow phase taking effect. “We all want things moving again and back to normal, if that’s possible. We have to listen to experts and be careful we don’t have a spike if we don’t follow the guidelines.”
Indeed, closing up shop again is not what we want or need. So let’s all make the best plan we can this week for success.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.