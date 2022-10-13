Most students — whether by choice or mandatorily from school — find themselves in a club or two once they get to high school.
When a club like Danville Area High School’s PLANET Club boasts a roster of more than 70 students, most of them are likely there because of the former.
PLANET works to keep the school clean and debris free, it runs Adopt-A-Highway initiatives in the spring and fall.
The students also run the high school’s recycling program.
“My group is responsible for taking all of the cardboard we find and putting it in the dumpsters. It sounds a little unglamorous, but it’s really fun,” said Maddie Sauers, a senior who serves as club president.
She said she joined the group because “the environment and its health are very important to me.”
Club member Ryan Hause, also a senior, shared a similar sentiment.
“Being able to recycle is kind of a nice break,” he said. “To be with the group and do something good for the Earth.”
Sauers and Hause said they feel like people would be shocked to know how much waste and debris is picked up by the group consistently.
“Every week we fill up two big dumpsters of recyclables,” Hause said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. produced 292.4 million tons of trash in 2018, but only about half of it (164.1 million tons) made it into landfills.
Of the 164.3 million tons that didn’t make it, only 94 million tons of municipal solid waste was recycled and composted, leaving 52.3 million that ended up out in the world.
It sure sounds like Earth could use a few more clubs like Danville’s PLANET Club out there, putting litter where it belongs and recycling what can be recycled.
The team is in charge of all recycling at the school and that includes football games, where there is a large volume of plastic that needs to be recycled, according to the club’s adviser, Michael Mast.
The club contributes by taking foreign objects from roadsides, the school and the football stadium, but its goal of beautification sometimes means adding things.
“Currently we are working on getting some trees planted on the high school campus,” he said.
The students deserve praise and thanks for their efforts.