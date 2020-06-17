The father character explains in a quote from the 1984 movie “D.A.R.Y.L.”, “Baseball is the essence of all life in the universe.” On hearing that I understood it was a great truth.
Like the universe, baseball is a timeless game, quite literally. There is no clock. A tied game would continue forever, but negotiations shouldn’t. I love baseball and am sad, no, I’m angry to see the current issues between the owners and players.
With all the sadness about us right now, it is inexcusable for two gangs of millionaires holding millions of fans hostage arguing over salary percentages and gate receipts for a shortened season. During the past few months, we have seen that our society can exist with no professional sports, though few of us would want to. I dearly miss my Yankees.
I’m as big a baseball fan as you’ll find, but even I am becoming disillusioned with stupidity and lack of foresight of these “Gods of Baseball.”
America has problems enough right now without having its national game placed on a respirator. For God’s sake, play ball!
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg