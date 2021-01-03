Can someone please tell me how a player from The Daily Item’s circulation area can be selected Class 2A Player of the Year in Pennsylvania (an excellent choice), yet didn’t receive that honor on a team selected from players in the The Daily Item circulation area?
To my way of thinking, it was an easy choice for those who picked The Daily Item’s all-star team.
This in no way is a put down of The Daily Item’s player of the year, who certainly was the best at his position, but, c’mon!
David H. Herrold,
Selinsgrove