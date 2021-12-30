In the Dec. 19 Daily Item, Harry Prentiss writes of Pennsylvania’s COVID statistics, “I did not say they were absolutely wrong, I said I didn’t see how they added up.” It’s possible that he doesn’t understand what appears to him to be nonobvious or even counterintuitive information. In that case there’s plenty of analysis available on the web that explains the results based on the actual underlying data.
It’s also possible he’s just playing the game, currently popular, of implying incorrect information while disclaiming that’s what they’re doing. For example, the current state Senate effort to conduct an “audit” of the 2020 election implicitly supports Donald Trump’s Big Lie while never actually admitting the senators believe it.
So, Harry, do you believe the Pennsylvania COVID statistics even though they may take some effort to understand, or are you really implying they are “absolutely wrong?”
Steve Guattery,
Lewisburg