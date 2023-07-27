“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists, and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor and badge of courage.” “Essentially, I’m being indicted for you.” “They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you — I’m just standing in their way.”
Such are the claims of the disgraced, twice impeached, twice indicted former president Donald Trump as he faces the possibility of additional indictments for his potentially illegal activities. Oh, and by the way, send him money so he can fight this “deep state” that is unfairly targeting “us.”
How many individuals would consider it a badge of honor or courage to be criminally indicted? And how many people truly believe that “they” (whoever they are) are coming for you?
Unless you have falsified business records, violated federal campaign finance laws, incited an insurrection to obstruct the actions of Congress and overturn a legitimate election, taken and hidden classified government documents, or have otherwise broken the law, no one is coming for you!
The greatest grifter since P.T. Barnum is using his self-inflicted misfortune to scam the gullible out of their money — millions and millions of dollars.
Since long before his descent down that golden escalator in June 2015, Donald Trump’s sole purpose in life has been to enrich himself at the expense of others. Being U.S. president only allowed him more ways to achieve that goal.
But now, as his questionable, if not illegal, activities are catching up with him and several more possible indictments and maybe even jail time loom, Trump is playing the victim card to gain sympathy and support for another possible term as president.
Hopefully the U.S. legal system will function as designed, appropriate justice will be meted out to this career criminal and the American voters will realize that this narcissistic charlatan should never again be allowed to see the inside of the White House.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia