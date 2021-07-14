I would like to respond to Nancylynne Miller’s letter “Tired of the untruths” (July 3). My reaction to the first sentence claiming the Biden administration is “so corrupt,” was “how do you define corrupt?”
The stark contrast between the Trump administration, which was the most corrupt of the 21st Century, and the current one is pretty striking, because there have been no scandals in the first six months, and he had his cabinet members confirmed more quickly. He hasn’t used Twitter to offend anyone. Yes, Biden’s promise of bipartisanship has yet to materialize, but he at least tried to herd the cats in his own party, even if not so successfully. What is “corrupt” about that?
People have hardly been “flooding across the (southern) border with no accountability or jail time,” although there was a bit of an uptick in asylum seekers, indicating that Trump policies (separating children from families, sending applicants back to Mexico) were scaring some people away. However, the number of people from Central and South America seeking asylum and a better life in the U.S. has gone up and down for several administrations, and is not the fault of the POTUS.
Ms. Miller’s last paragraph, “The Bible has not changed and God has not. Sin is sin. We all need to get right with God...” may be good advice for an individual, but the United States is not a theocracy. The First Amendment guarantees freedom to practice any religion, but also prohibits making a law “respecting an establishment of religion,” which I think is usually interpreted to mean non-believers have a right to freedom from religion Furthermore, Article IV, section 3 states, “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
Yes, many politicians are “only in it for power,” and every president has lied or at least stretched the truth to the breaking point at some time during their terms. But Joe Biden has yet to get caught telling any significant lies, nor has he gotten caught on mic using “salty” language, yet. You may disagree with his policies, but he isn’t “corrupt.”
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove