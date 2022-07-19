I am writing to try to trigger a response from our Union County Commissioners. I along with other taxpayers of Union County are curious about why we are still being taxed (a debt tax) since they have sold how many tracts of land, maybe all land, at Great Stream Commons in the last 2 years.
Mr. Boop said in an article in The Daily Item months ago that the debt was paid. So why are we, the taxpayers of Union County, still being charged a debt tax on our tax bill? To Preston or any county commissioner, can you explain to your taxpayers why we are still paying this? I believe the taxpayers of Union County deserve an explanation.
Barry Starks,
New Columbia