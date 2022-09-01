I guess when you are 81 years young you can make a mistake once in a while. I made a big one. Actually a sad one.
I enjoy riding bicycle. So did my wife Carol. We would ride along the river on the Isle of Que.
Carol passed away Dec. 20, 2018. I enjoyed riding her bike instead of mine.
I began riding along Routes 11 and 15 just north of Port Trevorton.
I would put her bike in the back of my truck, leave our log home, travel down Pine Hollow Road and Aqueduct Hollow Road, park my truck and begin my ride.
I went for a long ride and returned to my truck a little tired. I put the bike next to my truck and decided to rest while reading The Daily Item, not realizing I didn’t put the bike back in the truck.
I returned to our log home. The next morning I drove down to 11 and 15, opened the back of the truck, and no bicycle.
Someone took Carol’s bike. I was devastated. How could I make such a mistake?
Please, if you have Carol’s bike or know someone who found her bike, contact me. As you can see, that is a special bike.
I am offering a $100 reward for the return of Carol’s bike. No questions asked.
Jim Rutkowski,
Port Trevorton