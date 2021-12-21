I read about the conflict between Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance (CCRA) and the New Berlin Borough Council about what to do with feral cats, and I am very much in favor of TNR, or Trap-Neuter-Release over a simple ban on feeding feral cats. TNR has scientific evidence of its effectiveness at reducing populations of feral or stray cats.
It is also much more humane than letting cats go hungry. Allowing CCRA to do their work also costs the Borough no money, although enforcing a no-feeding ban might cost money, depending on how strict the Borough wants to be.
The only long-term solution to the problem of stray cats (and dogs) involves spaying and neutering.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove