On Nov. 4, 1952, we were married in Winchester, Virginia. The date, after 62 years of marriage, remains unforgettable. Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected for his first term as President of our United States that same day. We were especially proud of this man, a general in World War II.
The anniversary reminds me of the importance of every vote counting in this and every election. Please vote for our United States.
Because we live in a rural area, we are thankful we don’t have to spend hours in line to vote like citizens in the cities.
Dixie Powell,
Milton