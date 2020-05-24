I have been hearing and seeing more and more people in central Pennsylvania saying that wearing a mask should be a personal decision, not a government mandate. And that asking someone to wear a mask is a political ploy.
I do make the personal decision to wear a mask anytime I’m out of my house with people who are not my family. I don’t want to get COVID-19 like my 50-year-old friend who was in excellent health before she was infected (she doesn’t know how). She is now on week nine of being sick, still on oxygen, and may never get her lung function back fully.
But sometimes you can’t make that decision for yourself. My father lived in a personal care home in Colorado that was locked down before Pennsylvania was.
He got sick from a caregiver who didn’t know they had it — and doesn’t know where they got it. My 80-year-old father died on May 2 of the coronavirus because someone made a decision not to wear a mask in public and then gave him the infection.
He hadn’t gone anywhere since March 10, so it wasn’t from his choice to wear or not wear a mask. And now his wife will never see him again, my siblings and I won’t see or talk to him again, and he won’t see his grandchildren grow up. All because of someone else’s decision.
So when you are asked to wear a mask — particularly by someone who says they have health issues that make them worried about contracting the virus — wear one. What is an hour of slight discomfort compared to a lifetime of poorer health? What is an hour of doing something you don’t love to do compared to the death of someone you do love?
As our part of Pennsylvania opens up and more people are out of the house and in contact with others, please protect your own health, your family’s health, and your friends’ and neighbors’ health, and wear a mask in public. It’s such a small thing for such a huge impact.
Sara Kelley,
Lewisburg