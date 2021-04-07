For decades, the Pledge of Allegiance has been a way for Americans to pledge their loyalty and place their trust in the hands of our nation. For more than 11 years, as a current junior in high school, my fellow students around the nation and I have been programmed to stand proud, with our hands over our hearts, chanting this powerful and recurring statement. It is time for our nation to finally recognize that this power the pledge holds is actually more limiting to our people than empowering.
Not only is the pledge preaching a false narrative to our citizens, but promoting Christian nationality, which contradicts America’s First Amendment to the constitution: freedom of Religion. “And to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God,...” excerpted from the most recent addition to the pledge in 1954, when President Eisenhower added under God. Here, the very definition of the Republic is threatened. A supreme power is not worshiped by all Americans. Eisenhower’s own religious beliefs are blocking an entire body of non-god-worshiping citizens to feel valued in the pledge.
Although there have been tremendous improvements for racial equality over the past year, Black lives are still lost to police brutality. The pledge inferring that justice is already achieved for all, just by living in America is obviously inaccurate and demeaning to the Black community and their current oppression.
Breonna Taylor, murdered by police officers in her own home last year, is one of the many victims of police brutality who is still without justice. Her death was a result of poor national criminal justice training, yet her murder is still being tried through the system that ultimately killed her.
Our country is far from just. Instead of denying the justice system’s flaws, in order for there to be any progress, our nation needs not only to recognize injustice, as contradicted in the pledge but actively work against it. The Pledge of Allegiance not only falsely represents constitutional American values but also undermines years of suffering and continued struggle in our nation.
Hope for a just and fair nation can still be held by our citizens without having to repeat an outdated phrase promoting Christian superiority.
Emily Seebold,
Miffinburg Area High School