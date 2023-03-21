So far Joe Biden and author Marianne Williamson are the only Democratic presidential candidates while the Republicans are offering 12 candidates to choose from: They include former President Donald Trump who was beaten soundly by Biden in the last election; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; former tech and finance CEO Vivek Ramaswamy; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former Vice President Mike Pence; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott; Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin; South Carolina Gov. Kristi Nome; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and former national security advisor John Bolton.
The only person with limited national name recognition is Ramaswamy who is also the only Black candidate.
We can look forward to a political season where former President Trump will claim he’s the victim of massive investigations even though he’s never done anything wrong and still claims he won the last election even though there was no evidence to support his claim. Unless Trump is convicted of several crimes and scheduled for jail, he could very easily win the Republican nomination once again. However, we could all be surprised in seeing one or more of the candidates arguing successfully against Trump’s bantering about his victimhood and repeating his claim that the last election was stolen. Right now, it’s a tossup.
This Old Codger is interested in what all the candidates have to say, especially the nationally unknown Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy was a partner in the development of a Hepatitis C drug and he is also the author of the best-selling “Woke, Inc.” where he notes that America’s environmental, social, and corporate governance is the most serious danger to American democracy. His book entitled “Nation of Victims” describes America as a “Victimhood culture in decline.” It seems like he could give Trump a suitable lecture on his professed victimhood.
Along with the other candidates, it looks like this election season could be a wonderful or maybe wacky war of words.
On the Democratic side, Biden’s challenger should be someone with at least some political experience because Biden has proven to be a candidate with a long history of experience and savvy who won’t cringe in any debate.
This Old Codger feels very strongly that it’s going to be difficult for Republicans to go to the “political market” and choose the right candidate, and it might be equally difficult for Democrats if more candidates decide to challenge Biden.
However, we common citizens have to realize that despite the challenge of “going to the market” and choosing the right candidate, there’s enough garbage available to fill everyone’s market basket. This Old Codger is hoping that there will be millions of citizens who have their radar up and running so the outcome is never in doubt.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.