In the Shelburne Museum in Burlington, Vermont, there is a painting by a little-known American artist named Charles Deas entitled “The Death Struggle.” It portrays a frontiersman and a Native American locked in combat, both on horseback, the frontiersman driving both of them to plunge over a cliff. There couldn’t be a better metaphor for the situation our country is in at this moment in history. Trump and his Republican allies are hurtling forward with all possible speed and recklessness to carry the entire country into the unimaginable.
In the midst of a pandemic in which people are dying at an unthinkable rate, the economy is in shambles, millions of people have lost jobs, health care, and homes, and have no ability to provide food for their children, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his allies in the Senate refuse to consider relief aid for Americans who need it the most. No aid for people without work, no aid for hospitals and health care workers fighting the coronavirus, no aid for small businesses, and no aid for state and local governments who fund our schools, police and fire protection. In fact, McConnell laughed about his refusal to provide aid during his debate with Amy McGrath, his Democratic opponent for his Senate seat in Kentucky. By his reasoning it is too expensive. Cost did not figure into the Republican tax cut that was a $1.5 trillion dollar give-away to corporations and the wealthiest Americans.
Most reputable economists say that we need a relief bill in excess of $3 trillion dollars to get the economy back on track as soon as possible. That is close to what House Democrats originally proposed, more than the most recent $2.2 trillion dollar bill that House Democrats passed, and significantly more than the current $1.8 trillion the Republicans are offering. Sixty-one percent of Americans report having serious financial problems, millions have lost employer-based insurance, and for those who still have jobs, many employers are cutting health care.
And Mitch McConnell laughs. He also finds time to ram through a Supreme Court nominee who is poised to join the other conservatives on the Supreme Court to eliminate the Affordable Care Act on which millions of Americans depend. If that happens, insurance companies will no longer be required to cover pre-existing conditions which 133 million Americans have. A positive test for COVID-19 will be considered a pre-existing condition. Well over 20 million people have already lost insurance coverage and an additional 21 million will have no way to buy insurance if the Affordable Care Act is gutted. Twelve million will lose Medicaid coverage.
The Affordable Care Act has eliminated caps that insurance companies used in the past to limit how much they would pay out over a lifetime. We will again have caps on insurance coverage, which only the wealthy will be able to afford because premiums will rise sharply. Sixty million Medicare beneficiaries may face higher premiums and more limited coverage. Smaller hospitals will close without the compensation they have received through the ACA for treating Medicaid patients.
Trump, McConnell and their allies realize that if the economy is in tatters, Joe Biden, who at this point stands a good chance of being elected, will have no way of putting any of his policies into place. Does this sound like rational thinking to you? It is cruelty in the extreme. Maybe we can still prevent the Republicans from dragging all of us over the cliff.
Lois Svard lives in Lewisburg.