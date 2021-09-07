There is no question that President Biden made some serious miscalculations in the withdrawal from Afghanistan. His reliance on a paper army which the Afghan army proved to be a mistake. He was late in beginning the withdrawal as a consequence of the Afghan army’s melting away and failure to slow the advance of the Taliban. This after we gave them years of training and many billions in weapons. The existence of an Afghan army was a myth promoted by Biden’s predecessors. Republicans criticize him for withdrawing now even though it was Donald Trump who had negotiated with the Taliban for withdrawal by May 1. The Republicans severely criticized Barack Obama for our departure from Iraq even though it was George W. Bush who negotiated the terms of the withdrawal. Would there have ever been a good time to get out of Afghanistan? They criticize Biden for trusting the Taliban, but doesn’t Trump’s negotiating with the Taliban represent trust?
We have had 20 years of war, thousands of dead Americans, countless more injured, and trillions of taxpayer dollars thrown down a rat hole much of which went to private contractors who reaped immense profits. Would we accomplish anything more if we spent billions more on countless more years? President Biden made a campaign promise to get us out of this cesspool, and we should be thankful that he has kept his promise.
Those Republicans who are now pointing fingers should stand in front of a mirror to see that they should have that same finger-pointing at themselves. They seem to have forgotten they played a central role in the lead-up to the events now occurring in Afghanistan. They supported our involvement and expansion of senseless wars while promoting the theme of nation-building. They evidently didn’t learn that we can’t go into a country and impose our culture and political system on other cultures. We seem to have learned nothing from Vietnam. They and too many weak-kneed Democrats gave away Congress’s constitutional responsibility when it comes to war-making.
It was George W. Bush who began the war in Afghanistan with the stated goal of destroying Al-Qaida’s training base. The war morphed into a war for nation-building. Before the mission was accomplished there, Bush started the senseless war in Iraq taking our focus off of finishing the task in Afghanistan. The events of the past few weeks lay most heavily at the feet of Bush and those who promulgated these tragedies of war.
I am sorry that 2% of the Americans who were in Afghanistan are still there. The feeling is tempered by the fact that they were given something like 18 warnings over several months to get out. It is similar to the mixed feeling many of us have about those who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and who are now seriously ill. Isn’t it the Republicans who like to throw around the words of individual responsibility while they support and defend the irresponsible?
It is the crass political rhetoric of statements like those put out by the likes of Fred Keller, who mixed raw politics in a moment of national grieving after the suicide bombing, that I find most offensive. By what sense of decency do they operate? I wonder how many of those who so viciously attack Biden now have any understanding of the history and the events leading up to today’s chaos in Afghanistan. How many consider their own culpability?
I am not trying to absolve Biden of any errors, but only attempting to get those who now point fingers at others to recognize their own culpability.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.