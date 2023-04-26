Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro, wife of Gov. Josh Shapiro, engaged in an interesting visit last week, highlighting a long-standing and ongoing issue in law enforcement.
She met with cadets and staff at the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Academy in Hershey to discuss challenges faced by the state police and law enforcement agencies across the nation in recruiting female police officers.
“The PSP was the nation’s first state police agency to fully integrate female troopers into its regular command structure, and we need to build on that legacy,” Mrs. Shapiro said. “By adequately funding our state police and diversifying recruitment efforts to attract more women, the state police can help all Pennsylvanians be and feel safe.”
Commonwealth officials note that there are more than 4,000 Pennsylvania state troopers, but fewer than 10 percent of them are women. As part of a national effort, state police officials hope to increase that number to 30 percent by the year 2030.
Research conducted by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the research, development and evaluation agency of the U.S. Department of Justice, confirms that the percentage of women in law enforcement has not changed significantly in the past few decades.
In an NIJ report, “Women in Policing: Breaking Barriers and Blazing a Path,” published in July 2019, researchers note that there is limited empirical research on how to increase the number of female police officers, which stood at about 13 percent nationally at the time the report was issued.
“NIJ believes that listening to and working with the dedicated individuals working on the front lines is the only way to effectively understand both the field’s need and what research is most relevant to addressing them,” the report states.
First Lady Shapiro did exactly that last week, meeting with female cadets at the PSP academy.
“Law enforcement agencies should reflect the communities they’re sworn to serve, and the Shapiro administration is working to ensure that every Pennsylvanian has well-trained, well-resourced police officers in their neighborhood,” she said.
Every law enforcement agency — federal, state or local — needs the unique skills and perspectives that women bring to the multi-dimensional, complex duties carried out by law enforcement officers.
Listening and expanding the dialogue, as the first lady did during her visit last week, is an excellent starting point for breaking down barriers and “blazing a path” for all women who step forward in service to their communities.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.