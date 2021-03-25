We commend the Sunbury Police Department and the Mahoning Township Police Department in Montour County for leading the way here in the Central Susquehanna Valley toward the activation and routine use of police body cameras.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare announced during the City Council meeting on Monday evening that city officers will begin wearing the body cameras next month. The cameras and system upgrade to existing dashboard cameras in police cruisers will be funded with a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said Tuesday that his department has obtained the cameras and related equipment, but the computer server has not yet been set up to make the system operational. The township supervisors approved the purchase of the police body cameras last July.
The portable video cameras, often worn on an officer’s chest, provide a video record of what the officer sees and hears in any given situation or encounter. If a review is warranted, video can be released and shared with the public or a court could order the video to be entered as evidence in a criminal prosecution or civil lawsuit.
The audio and video generated by body cameras protect citizens as well, providing transparency on the actions, procedures and behavior of police officers during their interactions with the public.
Chief Hare explained Monday that the cameras will be constantly recording while the officers are on duty. The video footage is automatically downloaded to a secure server as well as a camera card in each unit that can be retrieved in the event any evidence or review of any encounter is warranted.
The Fraternal Order of Police, an organization that represents more than 355,000 law enforcement officers across the nation, outlines the following objectives for the use of body cameras:
n To promote officer safety.
n To document statements and events during the course of an incident.
n To enhance the law enforcement operator’s ability to document and review statements and actions for both internal reporting requirements and for courtroom preparation/presentation. Officers shall have access to view and utilize the recordings from their body-worn cameras for training purposes and to further investigate their cases.
n To preserve visual and audio information for use in current and future investigations.
n To provide an impartial measurement for self-critique and field evaluation during officer training.
n To enhance the public trust by preserving factual representation of officer-citizen interactions in the form of video and audio recordings.
In short, police body-worn cameras enhance transparency, and transparency helps protect the rights of police officers and — with equal importance — the rights of the citizens they serve.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.