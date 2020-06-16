Once again, the media promotes hype, fear and anxiety throughout the Susquehanna Valley. I’m referring to The Daily Item’s June 9 front page, with photos and write-up of “Protesters rally for six hours in Selinsgrove.”
Their attendance in this protest was recorded as approximately 70 individuals, some coming from outside the area. Also, on the same front page was the headline “Protests spur action on police force policies,” where the Black Legislative Caucus in Harrisburg demanded the General Assembly move on the police reform bill.
Enough already on Black Lives Matter and its move to condemn, destroy and delegitimize our nation’s police departments. I applaud our Valley state and local police for keeping law and order and protecting our rights as citizens here in the Greater Susquehanna Valley.
Yes, I agree the killing of George Floyd was wrong. However, don’t be caught up in a frenzy and the hype brought on by the nationwide news media labeling all police nationwide as evil. Police lives matter!
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg