Police officers from 10 Valley departments are spending part of this week in a tactical training course designed to add important tools to the officers’ tool box, namely how to avoid use of force through de-escalation maneuvers.
Police training and possible reform have been in the forefront for years, but took on greater priority following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer last summer.
Last year, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order creating a state Law Enforcement Citizens Advisory Commission to review incidents involving use of force by police. After Floyd’s death in May, Wolf signed into law Act 57 of 2020, requiring police departments to check a state-maintained database of misconduct allegations before hiring officers.
Both are steps forward. To make those steps successful, hands-on training must be part of the process.
Ongoing training is vital in any job, but particularly in something like policing. Because of the life-or-death situations officers can find themselves in, training is critical.
When everything starts moving more quickly, when decisions need to be made at the snap of a finger or faster, training is all that matters. Decisions must be made instantly and to hopefully ensure the right decisions are made more often than not, hours and hours of training are required to create an instinctive yet manageable and tangible reaction to the moment.
Valley police are taking a 40-hour course from Blue Shield Tactical Systems. Blue Shield offers 22 different courses across the nation, ranging from de-escalation training and interpersonal skills for law enforcement to knife defense and response to aggression programs.
“This course is designed to teach the officer that there are ways to deescalate situations and also teach them to avoid using force when they can,” Sunbury officer Keith Tamborelli said this week.
“This type of training is important and I am glad to see so many departments here,” Northumberland Police Officer Keaton Zarr said.
We all should be glad to see a number of local police officers taking this training. It is money well spent because it offers a priceless learning experience for already well-trained police, but can also give the public reassurance those who serve and protect us all are learning more each day.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.