Recent elections have shown just how out of favor the Republican Party and its candidates are. The erstwhile Party of Lincoln, which built its majorities on the defense of the Constitution, defense of the country and defense of free enterprise, has devolved into a cabal of would-be oligarchs who want to stake out their territory, accumulate power and enrich themselves at the expense of the average citizen.
Why else would they idolize dictators? Why else would they engage in tribal politics?
The malaise that is gripping the richest country in history is in large measure the result of two huge, misguided bets that the GOP made, beginning in the 1960s. The first was the commitment to international competition without adequate protections for those most exposed to the downside risk of that competition: The American worker.
Incomes stagnated and Americans not only lost jobs, they lost pensions, health care, and many wound up living in their cars. This, while the Japanese invented and practiced lifetime employment.
The second risk was the “Southern Strategy.” The astute, but cynical, pols in the party saw the great opportunity presented by the disenchantment among many occasioned by the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Unacknowledged, but implicit, in the plan was the eventual replacement of the party base with a constituency having very different values; and Republican leaders (increasingly fearful of that new base) sanctioned and encouraged those values.
The Party of Lincoln ceased to exist, replaced by a “cult of personality politics, severely weakening Americans’ commitment to long-held constitutional principles and social cohesion. Welcome to Beirut.
However, unlike the Republicans who had a strategy and unity, the Democrats seem to be in disarray.
As a result, the Democratic Party runs a significant risk of blowing a multigenerational opportunity — for the country and the party. Objective observers agree that the Biden administration has done a superb job under difficult circumstances. Our economy and living standard are again the envy of the world. Strategic alliances, after years of being undermined, are stronger than ever and extending the boundaries of democracy. And the outlook for the average person (as opposed to the one percent) is the best in eight decades; maybe ever!
Around the world, Joe Biden is an acknowledged and respected leader. Except, that is, in his own backyard where the Democrats are as fractious as ever. Such behavior is incompatible with winning hearts and minds.
A lot can happen between now and the election; a serious recession is an example. A resounding Democratic victory is critical to categorically rejecting the authoritarianism of the Republican Party. This is not about Joe Biden’s legacy.
It is about winning the support of the American electorate for policies that are crucial to the future of the republic.
Such a mission demands single-mindedness of purpose to deliver the message: “A Republican win in 2024 is unthinkable.” Failure risks social disintegration.
Joe Pugliese lives in Lewisburg.