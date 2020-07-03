I have a colleague, an officer. I want to assure officers like my friend that communities are demanding that you provide solutions to problems you are not prepared to solve. That is the emphasis on “defunding” — reallocation of funds to solve persistent problems that can address disturbances created by addiction, homelessness and mental illness.
I worked at a shelter when state hospitals were de-institutionalizing patients. The idea was that there would be a mental health center offering assistance and skills during daytime hours. The shelter funded a small dormitory by night for de-institutionalized patients; that was generous — a stable place to sleep, especially for those who suffered from schizophrenia. But like all men and women at the shelter, many who had addiction issues, everyone was locked out every morning, presumably to find work or go to the community mental health center.
In reality, ex-patients and other folk roamed during the day: no job training, no medication supervision, nowhere to go except to hang out in shanty camps or downtown.
Police were called if too many homeless congregated or there would be petty theft or a fight. Police officers cannot solve problems meant for a whole community to solve requiring collective will: day centers with job training and placement, entities that supervise medication protocols, housing and programming to give structure for behavior choices, treatment and recovery.
Officers, you cannot solve recurring problems with force. These take a change of heart in communities and political will.
Sharlene Gilman,
Selinsgrove