Early in 2022, I did a project that was focused on “policy in contentious times.” On the cover was a photo of two silos, the isolated spaces into which many Americans have confined themselves, associating only with individuals who inhabit the same silo as they do. In addition to thinking and talking like the others in that silo they usually hold those in the other silo in low regard — fascist or communist, ill-informed, stupid, un-American, un-democracy-minded.
This is usually seen to produce a situation in which there is no common interest and no reason to even attempt communication between silos. The silos have been politicized into “red states” and “blue states,” with the same breakdown in the possibility of civil communication. The result has been gridlock in Congress, a resort to violence, and an almost total break-down in rational policy discussion — the movement from newspapers, in which all views both left and right are present, to single-minded Fox and MSNBC or to single-minded social-media internet sites.
One of the realities of our time is captured by Anne Case and Angus Deaton in their widely discussed analysis of “deaths of despair.” This is the epidemic we are suffering of death from drugs, alcohol and suicide, and it is most descriptive of the geographic space that runs from Western Pennsylvania to Central Oregon and down to East Texas, most of it described as “fly over country.
Its prominent features are: A lack of education, lack of skills appropriate to the modern economy, lack of health care, low income, isolation, and out-migration to a city — all leading to despair, and to death. One can note that most of these characteristics of rural places are also descriptive of inner-city New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Los Angeles, Houston, and other urban centers.
What gives me hope is the observation that these similar conditions in red rural and blue urban and inner city places suggest that policy prescriptions that meet the needs of one also meet the needs of the other. A good example of this is health care. The almost universal phenomenon of a large hospital or a venture capitalist purchasing a hospital — perhaps in a rural or inner city location — and then closing it for economic reasons or. We have experienced this with Sunbury and with Hahnemann in Philadelphia. This happens because the purchaser has a more profitable use for the land and it results in both rural and inner-city residents being forced into extraordinary measures such as drives of multiple hours to gain access to health care, or simply lack of access to health care. A solution to this would be for small clinics with six or seven health professionals, in north-central Philadelphia or rural Nebraska, who could treat routine walk-ins, for influenza or a broken bone, as well as supervise a telemedicine linkage with a larger, specialized hospital, such as Mayo or Sloan-Kettering, for something more serious, such as cancer or a brain tumor. This policy is something that should be attractive to both rural and inner-city residents, or to residents of both red and blue states.
In my project, I identified 41 such policies that were beneficial, and therefore attractive, to residents of both silos and of both red and blue states. These extend to: The availability of affordable housing, income maintenance and skill development to those living in poverty — rural or inner city, access to high-speed internet for telemedicine, working, or telelearning, reintegrating workers displaced by technology or loss of markets, federal transfers for improvement of transportation infrastructure, targeted funding for minority and women-owned small businesses, universal daycare and pre-K for the benefit of both children and their parents who can then earn income through work, support of small airports and rail transportation. Measures that benefit individuals and at the same time strengthen the national economy.
In his American Rescue Plan Act ($34.95 million to the four Valley counties), American Jobs Plan, and American Family Plan President Biden included legislation that treats 22 of these 41 policies. In addition, he has managed to have accepted by Congress several other bills that support infrastructure investments (the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, public safety, health (including COVID measures), and education; additional proposals — from child care to improvements in our democracy, have been blocked by an intransigent Congress, many of whose members were vehemently opposed to the measures he proposed, if only because of his blue party affiliation. I believe that if Biden had had the congresses of FDR, LBJ and Reagan, we would be chipping stone on Mount Rushmore for his image, and that if FDR, LBJ and Reagan had had his Congress, they would be ranked at the bottom of the pile with Millard Filmore and Benjamin Harrison.
Peter Karl Kresl lives in Lewisburg.