The 175 House Republicans who voted against the nonpartisan Jan. 6 Commission shoot enormous holes in their conspiracy theory that the riotous terrorists who stormed the Capitol were Antifa.
If they truly believed that it was Antifa and the extreme left, they would, without reservation, demand a transparent investigation. They are living in a make-believe world, and their inaction on this matter speaks volumes about their inane, outrageous and dangerous political conspiracy theories.
Karen Stoehr,
State College