I drove into the Susquehanna Valley on the morning of the 1972 Agnes Flood where I studied and practiced medicine in one form or another until I left in 2005. I had the occasion to be in downtown Sunbury, albeit briefly, to deliver my tax information to my enduring accountant’s office on North Fifth Street, but long enough to drive around the center of town, much of which remains recognizable to me now some 15 years later.
I was, however, dumbstruck by the huge number and size of political signs in front of so many homes, but especially by the enormous “Leadership, No Bulls---” signs displayed so prominently in the old department store — then — Northumberland County office building display windows, catty-corner to the historic Edison Hotel, where I stayed overnight in 1967 to interview at Bucknell (I ultimately studied at Lehigh University).
And I now thought, how far Sunbury political discourse has devolved to indecency, in the center of town, so near prominent places of worship.
My relief came from one Biden-Harris sign I stumbled upon in the alley next to the Degenstein Community Library. How subtle a message of calm and hope and solace amidst the fray. Thank you, to the Degenstein family for the wealth of knowledge and play you have instilled into the community of Sunbury in the form of the precious library and community YMCA.
Lawrence S. Greenfield,
Henryville