This note is not intended to justify or excuse the mob action of those who recently vandalized the Capitol, nor is it to support the president’s puerilely unacceptance of the election results. But rather I am troubled by the Congress’ rush of judgment for impeachment.
Ideally, deliberation and reflection are necessarily required in order to choose a response to a situation. The question then becomes will a decision to take some action achieve what is wanted to achieve or avoid what is wanted to avoid. Reflection as to the consequences of the proposed political action should consider as to whether the situation is better or worse following the proposed action.
It seems to me that the prospective impeachment conviction of the president would only satisfy a liberal spiteful demand for a political pound of flesh. There was little, if any, deliberation and reflection by the impeachment vote in the House — only a knee-jerk reaction to the situation for which the president could not be legally accountable. It appears that this is the liberal’s last-ditch effort to punish the president for the 2016 defeat of their princess. President Trump is out of office and therefore further liberal vindictive action may only soothe the liberal soul but more than likely create a harmful political backlash. Be cautious of what is done in the heat of passion — deliberate and reflect.
R. Michael Kaar,
Milton