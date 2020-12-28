The $600 stimulus is a pittance. It’s embarrassing that we’re expected to be grateful for $600 after eight months of being left to our own devices. That said, it’s better than nothing, and it’s sure better than what Congressman Fred Keller would give us, which is precisely squat.
The latest round of stimulus checks were passed in the House of Representatives to an astounding 359-53 vote. That kind of bipartisan support is something that isn’t seen often in our divided House, so I think it is fair to criticize Keller for standing against a bill that would offer even the barest support.
It frustrates me because Keller has risen through our local community all the way to the U.S. Capitol. We as constituents have had faith enough in Keller to trust he had our best interests at heart that we continued to vote for him time and time again, yet when we are faced with unprecedented hardship during a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, he speaks with his vote that he doesn’t believe we deserve anything.
Keller, on his website, proudly recalls a press conference where he said “It’s time to end these [political] games; it’s time to get relief to those people who need it most.” He’s right, political games need to end. It would appear most of his colleagues agree, which is why they voted for relief. His vote tells me he’s the only one left playing.
Zach Lentz,
Kutztown