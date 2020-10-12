Just say “No” to the constitutional amendments on the ballot. Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, among the four resolutions we find the legislature attempting to politicize our appellate judicial system. Currently, our appellate judges in Pennsylvania run statewide for 10-year terms. They can choose to run to be retained for additional 10-year terms.
Judicial independence is the hallmark of our judicial system. We recognize that currently political parties initially back their candidates for the appellate courts. But, after the initial election the political influence is gone. After their 10-year term, they run on a yes or no vote and don’t need political backing. I’ve been a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Committee on Judicial Independence for many years. I’m speaking for myself and I’ve never seen a greater threat to judicial independence than the proposed amendment.
There are good, highly qualified jurists, Republicans and Democrats alike, on these courts. I know some of them personally. All have received Recommended or Highly Recommended ratings based upon integrity, competence, and judicial temperament. This amendment would divide up the state, a form of gerrymandering. For example, the legislature could create a judicial district where a sitting appellate judge does not currently reside and would be unlikely to win retention. This would be political influence returning.
There have been good efforts to create modern courts. A system of merit selection has been advocated by Pennsylvanians For Modern Courts. That’s worth a look, but this amendment does not help us or the judges.
Marvin J. Rudnitsky,
Selinsgrove