I first arrived in the Susquehanna Valley in the late summer of 1966, a student with not a lot of experience of the world. I chose to live off-campus as soon as I could in the next academic year. A farmhouse in the country became my home in 1969, where I lived until the end of 1974.
At first, I found a lot to like about local folk, resiliency, self-sufficiency, and openness, at least outwardly, to folks like me whose upbringing was a bit different and geographically distant from theirs. But I was then, as I remain today, puzzled about the paradoxical politics that motivate them: The mostly pointless Vietnam war, the popularity, at least before Watergate, of Richard Nixon; the transparent posturing of one-time actor, Ronald Reagan; the blandness of senior Bush and his oil war; the opportunism of Clinton; and the dullness and lackluster of W.Bush, who was unprepared for 9/11 but in response gave us an inconclusive, two-decades-long war in Afghanistan, a tottering regime in Iraq, and the great recession of 2008. And yet, the cynical worldview growing from so many bad policy choices endures and plagues us today.
As bad as W. was, the ebb and flow of politics hit a lifetime low not simply with the election by popular vote minority of Donald Trump in 2016, but with the meritless reverence he inspires from his hardcore base. Not only did he lose the 2020 election by seven million votes; but instead of going gently into that good night, he went on to foment, so far without accountability, a lethal insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, voicing and perpetuating perhaps the biggest and most harmful whopper from his portfolio of abundant lies: namely, that the 2020 election, which was not even close by recent standards, somehow had been stolen from him. He and his cult refused and refuse to acknowledge that that loss, personal to him but not to his party, was propelled by a fact-based reality he/they won’t embrace: (1) specifically, his abject failure competently to handle a 100-year pandemic, and (2) generally, his corrupt, malevolent and self-serving personality in service to which outright lies were and are regularly pursued so long as they serve his ego and greed.
We spend far too much energy debating what needs to be done to limit the impact of willful false witness enabled on the outskirts of our First Amendment freedom of speech, the unfortunate impact of which is amplified in social media like Facebook and Twitter. While those discussions undoubtedly have a place, the focus is off-target. In reflecting on events that have occurred on the world stage during my nearly three-quarters of a century on the planet, there is a recurring theme that the voting public has yet to get a handle on.
We effectively hire our elected representatives by voting them into office, an ideal which, like the promise of the “more perfect union” envisioned by the Constitution, still exists more in theory than in practice. We control the oaths of office implicitly accepted when candidates choose to run for and a portion succeed in winning office. In deference to free speech, we have been lax in demanding and enforcing honesty from public servants at all levels. A few tidbits: “The world as we know it will end if the Commies win control in Viet Nam.” “I am not a crook.” “Government is your enemy.” “Read my lips, no new taxes.” “I didn’t have sex with that woman.” “Saddam is a threat because of his abundant stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction.” And of more recent vintage, but no less destructive: “Obama was not born in the U.S. and cannot serve as president.” “Immigrants are mostly drug dealers and rapists.” “The virus is a hoax.” “I cannot lose unless they cheat!” “I won by a landslide and the election was stolen from me.”
Prospectively, should we really allow our First Amendment right of free speech to be misread and shredded, as it was by our previous president, to permit wholesale and rampant dishonesty while discounting the requirement and near-sacred trust that elected officials honor the Constitution? Will we continue to tolerate in office those who, for self-serving expedience, subscribe to the big lie? Will we ever discard the Electoral College, which was created to accommodate the evil of slavery, or, rather opt for presidential elections based on the concept of one person, one vote? Can we really continue to support a party that actively works in so many ways to suppress the fundamental right to vote in the interest of maintaining control by minority? Can we really trust officeholders who close their eyes to the pernicious national history of racism? Must our political stage really be shared with the malodorous extremes of Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz?
Character matters. Honesty matters. The ends do not justify the means. Donald J. Trump should have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. How can he not be?
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.