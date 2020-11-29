The power of a delusional cult leader to influence irrational behavior is real.
Whether President Donald Trump is a cult leader is a debatable point. But to question the validity of the outcome of Nov. 3 voting without any strong evidence is delusional and is consistent with numerous irrational issues raised by our president.
Also debatable is whether Congressional Republicans are under the spell of our party’s current leader. For example, in Representative Fred Keller’s Nov. 15 newsletter he states: “I joined Newsmax to discuss the ongoing vote counting taking place in Pennsylvania as well as several other states around the country. Every legal vote must be counted.”
In his Nov. 22 newsletter he states: “We must count every legal vote and ensure that the courts apply the facts of the cases brought before them to the laws passed by state legislatures. In the meantime, President Trump is still the president — and with his leadership, House Republicans stand ready to provide relief to the American people.”
The statements are carefully worded. Yes, we must make sure Pennsylvania votes are counted correctly. However, they were counted during the week after Nov. 3. There were no indications of evidence of serious voter fraud then nor any found since then. While Fred Keller’s statements are true, stating them continues the delusion that votes were not reasonably tallied. President Trump was clear in advance that he would be a sore loser.
The inability of Republicans such as Mr. Keller to call into question the delusional behavior of the president at this point makes me wonder how much more Kool-Aid he and other Congressional Republicans are going to drink.
A bedrock issue for our United States since its founding has been free and fair elections. To question this 2020 election outcome without any evidence is worse than delusional, it is destructive. Built into the election process is a trusted system that is monitored for fairness.
Only a cult leader could persuade followers that the Nov. 3 election outcome was wrong or that President Trump beat President-elect Biden by a landslide.
I am concerned for the leadership of my Republican Party and its national members.
What happened to compassionate conservatism, smaller government, fiscal responsibility, and governing for all Americans regardless of whether they voted for you?
What evidence is there to question the outcome of the 2020 election, question the fact that global climate is significantly changing, and that deaths from COVID are significantly increasing above previous levels?
If you question these facts, you are not a member of the Republican tribe, you must be a member of the Trumpian cult. Please accept the election result, believe climate is warming, and wear your mask for all Americans. And, yes, avoid the Kool-Aid.
Richard Orwig lives in Selinsgrove.