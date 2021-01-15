Dear Mr. Keller,
It is with deep disappointment that I compose this letter to you in response to your objection to the presidential election results. I was appalled to see that you moved forward with this decision especially after the halls of our democracy were invaded and desecrated by insurrectionists. I am extremely saddened that my local elected official can be named an enabler in such an act.
The Constitution created a system for electing the President through the Electoral College. This ensures that the people and the states hold the power, not Congress. Having objected, you attempted to thwart the will of the voters. You attempted, specifically, to overturn my legal vote.
After two months of recounts and legal challenges, not a single state recount changed a result. Despite the dozens of lawsuits filed, not one found evidence of fraud or irregularities widespread enough to change the results. Yet, in an effort to appease the extremists and conspiracy-theorist base of your constituency you made the decision to object. This is an undermining of our American democracy. It is a cowardly act of political theater in order to garner votes of your most extreme supporters. Thankfully, your actions did not change the ultimate outcome.
President-elect Biden was certified as the 46th president of the United States, and with that I am hopeful of change. I am hoping that my elected officials will return to critical thought, unity over division, and a voice for all constituents.
Tara Dively,
Middleburg