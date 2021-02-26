No one can blame politicians for weather-related crises, but we can learn a lot by their response. As Texans recently were freezing in their homes, living with no electricity, and dealing with water and food shortages, three key politicians in the state did their best to avoid responsibility, dodge important issues and, in one case, ignore the crisis altogether.
The three politicians — the governor, a U.S. Senator, and a former governor — share a common trait. Each belongs to the far-right wing of the Republican Party and its leader, Donald J. Trump.
Governor Greg Abbot went on Fox News at the height of the crisis. Rather than offer reassurance and relief measures, he said the problem was renewable energy, and falsely claimed the “shutdown” of solar and wind energy “thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power.”
As for former Governor Rick Perry, who headed the Energy Department under Trump, he believes Texans are willing to freeze and go hungry, as long as the big, bad federal government stays away. According to Perry, “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business.” No word on Perry’s response to the dozens of generators plus fuel, water, and blankets Washington has now shipped to Texas.
Senator Ted Cruz decided a weather-related crisis was the perfect time to leave freezing, starving Texans behind and fly to Cancún, where temperatures were in the 80s and skies were sunny. He claimed it was all his daughters’ idea. After turning around and coming home, Cruz said the trip was “obviously a mistake,” and added, “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”
We elect our leaders to serve the public, to offer help and hope when crises happen. Three far-right politicians did something else. Rather than helping, they pointed fingers.
Instead of facing the challenge, they turned their backs. The Republican Party has always stood for small government. In the age of Trump, however, it appears that some Republicans would prefer no government at all.
Steve Kusheloff,
Upper Augusta Twp.