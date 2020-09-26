For most of our lives we’ve been Christian Evangelicals, striving imperfectly to follow Jesus. We’ve led Bible studies, international mission trips, and Sunday school classes — unfailingly supported by fellow Evangelicals. We are pro-life — not just in regard to abortion, but in all experiences connected to life and death; serving the poor and hungry, defending the oppressed, taking in strangers, caring for the sick, addicted, and elderly. Through all of this, God’s guidance through the Holy Spirit is like a still, quiet voice, personal and intimate.
We are troubled that in our lifetime we watched the word “Evangelical” transform into a political label rather than a personal story of redemption. We’ve seen Evangelicals put their faith in a secular, Republican party to pursue control of government — departing from conversion through Spirit-led persuasion. In the past, the price of this alliance only involved acceptance of voter suppression, gerrymandering, and tolerance of corrupt and dishonest political leaders. But in recent years Evangelicals abandoned the broad array of Christ’s teachings for tribal politics at all costs — even turning away from our Constitution. With these tactics, we diverged from Jesus — who said He alone was “the way, the truth, and the light.”
True, there is corruption in all political parties, but as followers of Jesus, more integrity is demanded of us, not less. As Evangelicals tried to protect the unborn, they absolved themselves from protecting the living. Today, the price of our alliance means giving moral cover to an immoral president who — like the fabled Emperor Nero who fiddled while Rome burned — bizarrely refused to require early (and pro-life) pandemic plans that would have reduced American deaths.
Worse, the Evangelical-Republican alliance stayed silent as leaders suggested it was the duty of senior citizens to die so the country could re-open — leaders who would have once demanded pro-life solutions that saved both lives and jobs.
What did Evangelical politicization bring us in regard to abortion? Jesus said “blessed are the peacemakers,” yet battle lines formed based on condemnation — not persuasion. Two-sided dialogue on abortion all but died after Roe v. Wade. Statistically, the trend since the 1980s shows consistent abortion decline across administrations of both parties.
Yet, neither “liberal” nor “conservative” solutions speak of God’s love. Sadly, Evangelicals are pro-life until a baby is born — but where are they when baby and mother are pushed out on their own without jobs, day care, or health care assistance?
Feeling secure in their righteousness, Evangelicals chose political expediency over character or truth.
All Evangelicals know about Baby Jesus and his refugee parents who fled to safety in Egypt. Yet they harden their hearts to on-going separation of children and infants from parents at our border — separations followed by caging or incarceration of children, even children of parents seeking asylum. Once pro-family Evangelicals shrug when they learn many families will remain separated. In the face of open racism and a surge of white supremacy, Evangelicals are willfully blind or woefully ignorant. Where are repentant Evangelicals willing to speak truth?
It grieves us that many Evangelicals speak contemptuously of those with differing views. The Bible teaches the importance of “loving our enemies,” but it seems many Evangelicals now struggle to love fellow-citizens who disagree with them.
As for us, we are repentant — aware of our sins. We are Christian, but refuse the label “Evangelical.” We reject tunnel-vision resistance to abortion coupled with other policies that lead to death.
Transactional political support based on an incomplete Evangelical agenda isn’t following Jesus. It’s legalism. The Evangelical-Republican alliance takes the country further away from Jesus like sheep gone terribly astray.
Mary and Jim Blankenship are former Danville residents.