Recently, I’ve been reading about the founding of our nation. I’ve looked back to the politics of late 1600s England and Europe. Guess what? We live in the same flawed human world. In my reading I was amazed at the similarities in politics, people, and events of four centuries ago.
In a few days, we will celebrate Thanksgiving and the immigration of the early 17th century’s deplorables: The Puritans, or Pilgrims. These folks were so ridged, intolerant in their religious and social beliefs and so disliked in Europe that they essentially left their “planet” to settle a new world. The colony they set up was ruled by strict men following their own strict interpretation of religious law. Can we equate this with, at least loosely, today’s conservative view of our Constitution; “it is what it is” and can’t be questioned?
As the Massachusetts Colony evolved, a legislature was formed headquartered in Boston. By then the people of the growing colony were widely spread, but the seat of power was in the “city.” When elections were held or votes on legislation were needed, delegates had to be present at the colonial capital to vote, literally in the building. The colonial leaders made sure that the delegates from Boston got their seats early, packing the house. This meant the country folk who lived at a distance were locked out, or at least greatly underrepresented. Is this an argument for an Electoral College, giving those less populated areas at least some voice?
I find it amazing and a bit calming to understand we’ve suffered like occurrences to our current disagreements before, many times before. In essence, the big difference is instead of wearing buckles on our shoes, we wear Nikes, but the arguments seem eternal.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg