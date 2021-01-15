Wednesday’s impeachment of President Donald Trump added one more troubling, but necessary moment to what has been an incredibly disturbing and damaging post-Election Day stretch in America.
The past 10 days have brought the worst of it.
It’s been less than two weeks since the president called election officials in Georgia, asking them to “find” enough votes to overturn the election in that state.
Right now that feels like a decade ago.
Days after that possibly illegal phone call, hundreds of Trump supporters smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol. It was a riot that led directly to the Article of Impeachment passed on Wednesday. It properly accuses President Trump of inciting the riot with his fiery rhetoric and the perpetuation of the lie that the election was stolen.
While some question the need to impeach so close to the end of Trump’s term, we believe it was a necessary step.
It was necessary, in part because Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet members who have not yet resigned refused to pursue removing Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.
And it was necessary because actions must have consequences.
It doesn’t matter that President Trump only has a week left in his term. It doesn’t matter that the Senate trial will happen after he leaves office. It matters that people, even the holder of the nation’s highest elected office, are held accountable.
While we never want to see a repeat of Jan. 6, 2021, it matters that if an insurrection spurred by the president ever happens again, that there will be precedent for legal response. There must also be consequences for those who stormed the Capitol and later walked out thinking they had won the day.
Law enforcement personnel around the nation, led by the FBI, are working to ensure they are held accountable.
Consequences for those elected officials who blindly supported Trump in his unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen will likely have to wait for the next election.
In gerrymandered districts such as we have here, it will take substantial voter resolve for many lawmakers to be held accountable.
Members of Congress — including Valley Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser — continue to support Trump and hold fairly safe seats.
They both voted against impeachment on Wednesday, one week after continuing to maintain that Pennsylvania’s votes — your votes — should have been thrown out, even after their place of work and America’s House of laws was attacked.
Nothing, it seems, means anything to them and to the 195 other members of Congress who voted against Trump’s impeachment besides their own political futures.
The same lawmakers pushing to disenfranchise millions of votes a week ago now are calling for unity and are saying America can’t withstand another impeachment.
Hypocrisy knows no bounds in Washington.
We believe America can never be so divided that the majority won’t eventually do the right thing.
And we believe politics can’t be the only thing that matters.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.