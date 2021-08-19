I originally intended to comment on two letters posted on Aug. 15 and one posted on Aug. 11. Considering the current Afghanistan situation, I feel the necessity to opine on that particular situation instead, but will comment briefly regarding those letters.
One, “Serious or not?” by Mr. Folk made his point quite clearly that this administration is lost to oblivion. The writer of the Aug. 11 “Desire to seek the truth” attempting to belittle or denigrate Mr. Keller indicated he has a library card and knows his way to the Pattee Library has to be the best laugh of the day. I bet anyone wishing to create havoc or harm would be shaking in his/her boots at that news. He at least admits that he lacks experience to speak on the subject.
That brings us to the perfect segue to the matter at hand. The writer of “Bozos on the bus,” has totally misidentified the real “bozos” (apologies to Bozo the Clown) who in actuality are Biden and Harris and the totally inept, pathetic, worthless administration.
I sat in sorrow and dismay watching this situation in Afghanistan unfold. Déjà vu! I never expected to see the mighty United States military unable to pursue victory in battle and surrender not once, but twice. In 1975, I watched in amazement as the United States scurried to evacuate American personnel and civilians from Saigon as the North Vietnamese army advanced on the city. It was pure chaos and disarray. Now I am watching a repeat of a total surrender by the United States military to a lesser force of ragtag jihadists. I am heartbroken for those who gallantly fought and lost their lives or suffered serious or disfiguring wounds fighting a fight that was ultimately in vain.
Although the original course of action in Afghanistan was to eliminate the threat of Islamic terrorism against the U.S., we instead got totally involved in an attempt of nation building a country that for centuries has been unable to self-govern. To some extent we succeeded in eliminating that threat, albeit, temporarily. The resolve of the Taliban far exceeded that of the United States and the political mishandling of the military objective. Now after 20 years of “standing by” the Taliban have once again successfully regained control and will probably keep that control for many years to come without any fear of American response. Once again, Al-Qaida and ISIS will have safe haven to plot and navigate terror attacks on U.S. interests, and perhaps, the U.S. itself.
This most recent event has stained the honor and integrity of the United States of America and I am willing to bet that our allies and those who we swore to protect from aggression are quite nervous and unsure of our commitment to come to their aid. Our empty promise to ensure our support must ring hollow to their ears.
I salute my fellow veterans and current military personnel in the outstanding service provided for our safety. I commend and thank them for their service. They have nothing to be ashamed of as they stood firm in their commitment to take the fight to the enemy to preserve our country’s freedoms and liberties. Unfortunately, politics once again interfered with the military mission and our country grossly failed our military heroes. They fulfilled their duty willingly and bravely and are due the greatest gratitude.
Mel Benjamin lives in Watsontown.