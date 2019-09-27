Democrats in Congress have drawn their line against President Donald Trump with Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing an impeachment inquiry this week. Republicans, nearly en masse, have backed the president following the release of information regarding the president’s conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart and the subsequent whistleblower complaint.
It’s the fight Democrats have wanted since the Russia investigation started. Pelosi has previously balked on impeachment. This latest Trump stroll from the norms of the office prompted the speaker to initiate the inquiry because “no one is above the law,” she said.
Valley Republican representatives quickly fell in line behind the president. Even before the partial transcript of the conversation was released, Reps. Dan Meuser and Fred Keller were the dutiful soldiers. They followed through on Wednesday after the release of the five-page transcript.
Meuser said, “Since Democrats were unable to defeat President Trump in a lawfully conducted election, they are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove him from office.” Impeachment proceedings and the reasons for starting them are clearly stated in the Constitution. They are not unlawful. Meuser and other Republicans feel one way. Democrats feel differently.
Keller said the “radical socialists” of Pelosi’s Democratic party are driving this train. The issue at hand — whether or not the president tried to persuade a foreign power to provide political dirt on an opponent — has nothing to do with socialism.
Unquestionably, the comments made by Meuser and Keller will play well in their districts. Neither of them even remotely hinted at any inappropriateness of portions of the discussion, or the president’s request “for a favor.” Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, at least said the discussion was inappropriate.
There are doubts on both sides of this argument. Much is still unknown. As the Wall Street Journal writes, it is troubling that this is all it takes to impeach a president. “If a bureaucrat who dislikes a president can trigger a complaint based on hearsay that forces the disclosure of presidential diplomacy, the conduct of foreign policy will be severely hampered. Democratic presidents won’t be spared once Republicans figure out how this works,” the Journal wrote.
It is just as troubling that the president, any president, would encourage a foreign government to conduct any sort of “opposition research” against a political opponent, particularly considering the shadow cast for months by the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.
There is no gray area in Washington. Everything is black or white, even before everyone knows the facts. It’s crippling the nation, making civil dialogue impossible. Everything is political and politicized instantly. Right and wrong, legal or illegal, are irrelevant.
Party is all that matters. Unfortunately, damaging the other party is perhaps more vital than building up your own.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.