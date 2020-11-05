On a morning with a beautiful sunrise and a chill in the air, Tuesday would have been a great day to snuggle up with a pillow and enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea.
Fortunately for us, there were hundreds of men and women across the Central Susquehanna Valley who instead were waking up early, gathering supplies, setting up tables and strapping on masks and facial shields before welcoming the first wave of voters to the election polls at 7 a.m.
More than 13 hours — and who knows how many bottles of hand sanitizer later — their day would finally wind down in the darkness of the evening.
But every person who manned the election polls on Tuesday should know that we appreciate all of their efforts to help us carry out one of our most fundamental and important rights as citizens of the United States — the right to vote.
The day turned out to be frustrating for some poll workers. Because of high voter turnouts, there were shortages of paper ballots in some precincts while machines jammed in others.
But with an understanding of the importance of the moment, poll workers immediately sought and found solutions.
Election officer Joni Koch in Sunbury’s 4th Ward told us that machines kept jamming, so she had to take out the ballot box and bang on it once or twice to get the paper out.
“We are doing the best we can,” she said. “We are seeing so many voters and the paper is getting stuck.”
It certainly must have been frustrating, but through it all, the dedicated poll workers we met on Tuesday were kind, efficient, and perhaps most importantly, responsive and helpful to those who had questions or just needed a bit of assistance.
Wednesday morning, as election officials returned to count tens of thousands of final ballots in the commonwealth, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said it was one of the “smoothest” elections she had been part of, giving poll workers the credit they deserve.
In the midst of a viral pandemic, poll workers were on the front lines, ensuring that every registered voter who arrived at the polls had the opportunity to vote, and for that, they all deserve our appreciation and gratitude.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.