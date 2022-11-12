The Northumberland County Courthouse can often be a place of mixed emotion, where the stresses of jarring court cases can create a heavy cloud over the courtroom. The county’s annual adoption day is also a day when the courtroom is filled with emotion, all of it positive.
There are few better days in the building than the annual Adoption Day, an opportunity for families to become whole and often unsettled children to find their forever homes.
Adoption Day is designed to celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month, held each November. While the focus of National Adoption Day is on the finalization of adoptions, it is also a day to raise awareness of the growing need for foster families. National Adoption Day is a collective, national effort to raise awareness for more than 115,000 children in foster care waiting for permanent and loving families.
According to Katrina Gownley, the county Children and Youth Services administrator, there were 24 adoptions in Northumberland County this year and two of those were finalized during the annual celebration. Sixty-seven children are in foster care today through the county compared to 260 children six years ago, she said.
Those are true success stories. Those who open their arms to relatives, or even children they may not have known when the process began, deserve our praise. As do those challenged to navigate the system, making sure the children end up in the best environment possible.
In 2021, 24 children were adopted. In 2020, 35 children were adopted. In 2019, it marked a record year of 56 adoptions in Northumberland County. In 2018, Northumberland County had 30 adoptions. In 2017, it had seven. In 2016 and 2015, 20 children each year were adopted. In 2014, 30 children were adopted. In 2013, 10 were adopted. In 2012, the number was 20.
Erin Kearney, who adopted two children through the county in 2010 was the speaker at this year’s event. As a single person, she became a foster parent in 2008 and ended up adopting a pair of siblings. She knew it wasn’t going to be easy; in fact, Kearney told the crowd she was terrified.
“Adoption is beautiful and by far the best thing that has ever happened in my life,” said Kearney. “If and when times get tough, there is a community out there to support you.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.