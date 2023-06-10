News that Montour and Northumberland counties are in line to receive new judges following the general election in 2025 is welcome news.
Senate Bill 361 passed through the upper chamber this week and is heading toward the House before Gov. Josh Shapiro can sign the legislation that would add a judge to a handful of judicial districts.
If signed, the legislation would give Northumberland County a fourth common pleas judge and a third to the district covering Columbia and Montour counties.
That is certainly welcome news for a judiciary that can, at times, be overwhelmed by the volume of cases on hand at any one time.
Perhaps a more urgent need is finding a way to fill existing vacancies. While having a fourth judge in Northumberland County would be beneficial, right now the county is working through a busy calendar with two full-time judges — President Judge Paige Rosini and Judge Hugh Jones — after the retirement of former President Judge Charles Saylor. It’s the same scenario on a smaller scale in the neighboring district covering Snyder and Union counties, where new President Judge Lori Hackenberg is on her own other than help from senior judges.
In those instances, there are, essentially, judges in waiting.
In Northumberland County, current Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey ran unopposed for the existing third judge’s post in May. He is also unopposed in November. In Snyder County, District Attorney Michael Piecuch ran unopposed to join Hackenberg on the bench and is also unopposed in November.
Fortunately, it sounds like steps are underway to get both on the bench earlier than the start of 2024.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano and Judge Rosini have requested Toomey take the bench sooner rather than later. Talking with state officials, Schiccatano said Toomey likely has to wait until the deadline for third-party or independent candidates to file before Toomey could be appointed to the bench. It seems a safe guess the same situation could play in Union County, especially considering there is a DA candidate to replace Piecuch who is unopposed in November.
While the news of additional judges coming in 2026 is encouraging, getting new judges in place as soon as possible is more urgent. If state officials can get these positions filled — while ensuring any other candidates have their opportunity — the better it will be for everyone in the local judiciary.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.