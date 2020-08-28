The Postal Service has been distressed for a long time. First-class mail shrunk from a 2001 high of 104 billion pieces to 55 billion in 2019.
Packages, long the province of the post office, are now moved by many businesses that have, like it or not, reduced USPS revenue. As volume fell, USPS substantially reduced staffing and proposed closing thousands of outlying offices and numerous processing centers, eliminating Saturday deliveries, and hopefully, increasing revenues via new business activities that would take advantage of its large infrastructure, employee base, and nationwide presence.
Congress intervened; largely prohibiting infrastructure cuts and December 2006 legislation, Public Law 109-435, expressly prohibited USPS from starting new business services. Accordingly, one-stop mailing services like printing, labeling, scanning, and packaging at Fed/Ex, UPS, or others are, in essence, precluded.
Recent New York Times and other internet articles discuss this catch-22 in which USPS is expected to be self-sustaining but is barred from acting to do so.
Top Postal Service officials, outside experts, and my former office, the Government Accountability Office, question USPS survival as now structured. Email, websites, competition, congressional roadblocks, coupled with requirements to help competitors by delivering their packages to remote areas, even on a Sunday afternoon, present a conundrum.
Expect Congress to provide taxpayer dollars to USPS; criticize USPS management, but not allow new services and competition with private businesses in the freight and delivery business that contribute to re-election campaigns.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg