Are we really so gullible that we can’t tell when our chains are being pulled?
The op-ed by Kathleen Parker in Monday’s edition (May 16) is crafted to project a middle of the road, well-reasoned piece disagreeing with the impending, official ruling by the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade.
But Ms. Parker feebly does so while disapproving of the exercise of First Amendment speech rights by those engaged in peacefully demonstrating popular disapproval in proximity to the residences of certain right-leaning justices. This, even while that court, populated by a tainted (i.e. “say anything to get confirmed” and seemingly shameless, partisan) majority would appear to think not nearly enough of the gravity of trashing a near 50-year-old precedent, and for the first time in the nation’s history, taking away, rather than enhancing or refining, a fundamental privacy right previously found to spring from the Constitution.
Unfortunately, such namby-pamby posturing aids and abets the partisan string pullers (such as Mitch McConnell and the underwriting, record profit-making corporate overlords) by suggesting a false equivalency of that peaceful protesting, on one hand, with the violent insurrection, tolerated if not facilitated by some of those self-same string pullers, on Jan. 6.
Likewise,“holier than thou,” right-leaning public figures, including one of those unabashedly partisan, longest-presently-sitting justices, whose controversial nomination, with its ensuing confirmation circus, for some represents a triumph of sexism, and which coincidentally deflects from his recent, ethics-bending refusal to consider undeniable appearance of conflict, refusing to recuse himself, but rather casting the sole dissenting vote against disclosure of documents revealing his wife’s high-level political shenanigans and other-than-fact-based opposition to the results of the 2020 presidential election. Posturing indeed!
Please, spare us the self-serving pretense of principled behavior. Yes, abortion is a complicated issue, and yes, there are some with heartfelt religious opposition, and the underlying issues are complex. But the posturing around it by way too many rings hollow and insincere.
Ultimately, perpetuating the legal availability of abortion does not require any woman of childbearing age to have one. On the other hand, the impending decision by an unrepresentative, electoral-minority-engineered court decision would go far out of its way to impose the countervailing choice of strangers and their religious preference on pregnant women who may prefer to choose otherwise.
For that significant segment of the public which, in the face of incessant and recurring gun violence, screams in horror (and threatens retaliation!) for fear that the government would even consider common sense controls relating to the all-too-easy access for miscreants to acquire and use lethal weapons on those they perceive to threaten them, why is it the necessary business of government to deny a medical procedure, diminish bodily integrity, and take away a personal choice?
What, ultimately, is gained by the voters in our representative democracy when government seizes the power to force women to carry and bear into this all-too-often, less-than-hospitable world the result of an ill-advised, unwanted, unplanned, or even life-threatening pregnancy?
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.